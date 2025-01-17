Sign up
323 / 365
Alice
For my get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged to do a portrait using the style of Rembrandt lighting. My granddaughter Alice was visiting us from Auckland last week and she was willing to sit for me for 5 seconds!
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2675
photos
110
followers
106
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th January 2025 10:29am
Tags
portrait
,
granddaughter
,
get-pushed-650
,
rembrandt-lighting
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Andrew - here is my attempt at your challenge.
@allsop
January 19th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Lovely portrait!
January 19th, 2025
