Previous
Alice by dkbarnett
323 / 365

Alice

For my get pushed challenge this week, I was challenged to do a portrait using the style of Rembrandt lighting. My granddaughter Alice was visiting us from Auckland last week and she was willing to sit for me for 5 seconds!
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Andrew - here is my attempt at your challenge. @allsop
January 19th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Lovely portrait!
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact