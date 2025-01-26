Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Green koru
My get pushed challenge this week was: 'I'd love if you capture the beauty and uniqueness of New Zealand's iconic fern, with a focus on its intricate curls and/or patterns, while filling the frame or using negative space'
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
2677
photos
111
followers
107
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th January 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
garden
,
koru
,
negative-space
,
get-pushed-651
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@mona65
I wasn't able to get out and about to find ferns in the bush in our area, but luckily I managed to find some suitable plants in my garden. That is so cool that New Zealand is a special place for you, and amazing that you got married here. I am so happy to hear this.
January 26th, 2025
Mona
ace
@dkbarnett
Oh Delwyn. How beautiful! :-) Your picture of the koru with its curls is truly a wonder itself. The intricate details and the natural elegance of the fern are beautifully captured. I love how you managed to showcase its delicate beauty and unique charm in the focus and the "leaves" in the backdrop. And that you choose, to have it in this lush green colour and light is magical. Well done! And thank you, for touching my heart with this picture.
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great clarity and detail of a wonder in nature.
January 26th, 2025
