Previous
Green koru by dkbarnett
325 / 365

Green koru

My get pushed challenge this week was: 'I'd love if you capture the beauty and uniqueness of New Zealand's iconic fern, with a focus on its intricate curls and/or patterns, while filling the frame or using negative space'
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@mona65 I wasn't able to get out and about to find ferns in the bush in our area, but luckily I managed to find some suitable plants in my garden. That is so cool that New Zealand is a special place for you, and amazing that you got married here. I am so happy to hear this.
January 26th, 2025  
Mona ace
@dkbarnett Oh Delwyn. How beautiful! :-) Your picture of the koru with its curls is truly a wonder itself. The intricate details and the natural elegance of the fern are beautifully captured. I love how you managed to showcase its delicate beauty and unique charm in the focus and the "leaves" in the backdrop. And that you choose, to have it in this lush green colour and light is magical. Well done! And thank you, for touching my heart with this picture.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great clarity and detail of a wonder in nature.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact