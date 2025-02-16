For my get pushed challenge this week, it was to enter the artist challenge and emulate Daido Moriyama's work. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50283/new-artist-challenge-daido-moriyama
I was racking my brains to think of something that would be grungy and a bit out there to emulate his style. Finally decided to use this teddy bear. It is the ugliest teddy bear out! But because I made it when I was in my 20s I really can't bear to throw it away. I made it out of an old fur rug. Have never tried to make another!!