Previous
Teddy by dkbarnett
327 / 365

Teddy

For my get pushed challenge this week, it was to enter the artist challenge and emulate Daido Moriyama's work. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50283/new-artist-challenge-daido-moriyama
I was racking my brains to think of something that would be grungy and a bit out there to emulate his style. Finally decided to use this teddy bear. It is the ugliest teddy bear out! But because I made it when I was in my 20s I really can't bear to throw it away. I made it out of an old fur rug. Have never tried to make another!!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great light on this expressive Teddy
February 16th, 2025  
haskar ace
Love it. Fav.
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This teddy is far from ugly and has real character.
February 16th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely shot, I love the lighting.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact