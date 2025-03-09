Auckland Harbour Bridge

My get pushed challenge this week was to capture as much colour as possible. Well I don't feel I have really met the challenge very well, however, I didn't think about the challenge set until today, and have been a bit too busy to take any photos until we got back to apartment after dark! So this was as much colour as possible after dark! The Auckland Harbour Bridge was dressed in sparkling and dancing colours tonight. It is also possible to tune in to an audio accompaniment on the Vector Lights website.