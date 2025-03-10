Framed

I actually took this photo a week earlier and when I received the get pushed challenge I wanted to go back and redo the same photograph, however, ran out of time to do so. So apologies, this was actually taken two weeks ago. My challenge was to do a frame within a frame. I'm not actually sure what this frame is, however, loved the way the shapes were echoed in the apartment building window frames in the background. This was taken in the Viaduct Basin, Auckland city.