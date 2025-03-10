Previous
Framed by dkbarnett
331 / 365

Framed

I actually took this photo a week earlier and when I received the get pushed challenge I wanted to go back and redo the same photograph, however, ran out of time to do so. So apologies, this was actually taken two weeks ago. My challenge was to do a frame within a frame. I'm not actually sure what this frame is, however, loved the way the shapes were echoed in the apartment building window frames in the background. This was taken in the Viaduct Basin, Auckland city.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Delwyn Barnett

@kali66
my apologies Kali for not taking the photo in the correct time period. I was trying to think of alternatives, but really liked what I took a couple of weeks ago.
March 16th, 2025  
kali ace
with a bonus nikau!
March 16th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this!
March 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
I love the framed palms
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great framing
March 16th, 2025  
