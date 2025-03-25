Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
332 / 365
7 year old sprints!
My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph some sports action. I went to the kiddies athletics night. My grandson on the left is trying his best to beat his mates.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2705
photos
114
followers
109
following
90% complete
View this month »
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Latest from all albums
1612
1613
328
329
330
331
1614
332
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th March 2025 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
sports
,
games
,
get-pushed-660
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
- my response to your challenge
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close