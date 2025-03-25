Previous
7 year old sprints! by dkbarnett
7 year old sprints!

My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph some sports action. I went to the kiddies athletics night. My grandson on the left is trying his best to beat his mates.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Delwyn Barnett

Kathy @randystreat - my response to your challenge
March 30th, 2025  
