Grandad

My get pushed challenge this week was to photograph hands from different generations interacting - fingers entwined in a shared moment. This week it has been very difficult to concentrate on any photography but I managed to snap this one with my iPhone. Hubby had to go back to hospital on Tuesday with an infection in his knee. He has been on very strong antibiotics ever since and in three days time he will have surgery to remove his knee replacement (from 2017) and also the plates and screws holding together his shattered femur (from 3 1/2 months ago). Hopefully removing all the hardware will enable the infection to get under control. His leg will be like this for probably 3 months and if all the infection is gone, he will have another knee replacement. On Tuesday is his big 70 birthday. We have been planning for months to celebrate this in Fiji with the whole family. We told them all they had to go even though we couldn't. It does feel funny and awful though to have no family around. Here Rocky was saying bye to Grandad. We have asked for lots of photos and videos, and everyone seems to be having a wonderful time.