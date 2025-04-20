Sign up
335 / 365
335 / 365
Softly pastel
My get pushed challenge this week was pastel. Here I have a photo of the lemon / apricot vireyha rhododendron outside my kitchen window double exposed over a gift bag that had a lovely checked design also in soft pastel colours.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
3
3
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
329
330
331
1614
332
333
334
335
Tags
garden
,
pastel
,
double-exposure
,
get-pushed-663
,
vireyha
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@kellyanngray
- Kelly Ann, here is a photo I took this morning.
April 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful.
April 20th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely effect.
April 20th, 2025
