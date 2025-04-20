Previous
Softly pastel by dkbarnett
Softly pastel

My get pushed challenge this week was pastel. Here I have a photo of the lemon / apricot vireyha rhododendron outside my kitchen window double exposed over a gift bag that had a lovely checked design also in soft pastel colours.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Delwyn Barnett

@kellyanngray - Kelly Ann, here is a photo I took this morning.
April 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful.
April 20th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely effect.
April 20th, 2025  
