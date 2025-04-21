Previous
Abandoned by dkbarnett
336 / 365

Abandoned

For the text to image challenge. The words were farm/barn and machine. The other two words I put in were derelict and rustic.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact