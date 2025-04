Sunset over Paritutu

My get pushed challenge this week was to create a light leak, or add something to this effect in post. I was looking forward to this challenge, but unfortunately was pretty tied up with hubby in hospital. However, luckily his hospital room has a great view of the sunset and was able to take this photo with my iPhone. Added a slight light leak (bottom left) in luminar, but it's basically straight out of the phone. I think the dirty window helped!