Player of the Day

My get pushed challenge this week was to do a sports shot. Getting out and about at the moment is a bit challenging as I am kept pretty busy looking after hubby and I don't like to leave him alone at home because of his current lack of mobility. So although this isn't exactly a sports shot, it does show my grandson who yesterday won player of the day for his football game. Here he is proudly displaying his trophy for my benefit when they came to visit after the game.