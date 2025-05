I think it's a mouse

I decided to have a go at my own base image for WWYD-238. Would love a few more entries. I overlaid the blobs with a photo of a harrier hawk I took a couple of months ago. It wasn't clear enough for a good image on its own, but I was intrigued with what it seemed to be carrying. I also overlaid a colour which I brightened with a layer blend. Also adding some bare branches with AI.