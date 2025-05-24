Previous
Dapper by dkbarnett
Dapper

Last night we had a party here for our daughter who is celebrating her 40th birthday. It was such a fun night. The dress theme was 'white'. It was great to see all the guests respond so well to the theme. My get pushed challenge this week was to make a portrait of a person without their face. It was actually pretty cold last night and at the end of the evening I stoked the fire pit with plenty of wood and the remaining guests were standing and socialising around the fire. Including this guest Jayden.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Delwyn Barnett ace
@kellyanngray here is my response to your challenge.
May 25th, 2025  
