Last night we had a party here for our daughter who is celebrating her 40th birthday. It was such a fun night. The dress theme was 'white'. It was great to see all the guests respond so well to the theme. My get pushed challenge this week was to make a portrait of a person without their face. It was actually pretty cold last night and at the end of the evening I stoked the fire pit with plenty of wood and the remaining guests were standing and socialising around the fire. Including this guest Jayden.