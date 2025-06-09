Curtains

My get pushed challenge last week was to do a picture where the shadows in it make it great. Well I'm not sure the shadows here make the picture 'great' but they are an integral part of the photograph. I was thinking it would be impossible for me to take any photos this week, however, decided this morning that the curtains in my husband's hospital room do make interesting shadows. The good news is that on Wednesday he will be able to leave hospital! I can't wait!! Then he will need 6 weeks of IV vancomycin, followed by 6 months oral vancomycin. Hopefully this puts paid to any remaining nasty bugs!! His new knee is going well. The grandchildren are impressed by the X-ray and think he is turning into a robot!!