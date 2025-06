Te Rewa Rewa bridge

My get pushed challenge this week was to do star, or some other kind of night photography. Weather wise was a pretty mixed bag this week, but on Saturday night the stars were out - also a 90% full moon. I also couldn't head out of town so city lights and the moon were a problem. Nonetheless I headed to Te Rewa Rewa bridge which isn't too far from where we are living at the moment. A lovely fresh, cold night.