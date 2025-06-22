Previous
Oil and Water by dkbarnett
Oil and Water

My get pushed challenge this week was doing oil and water. I had fun with this challenge. I put water in a glass dish, then dropped in some olive oil droplets. Underneath the dish I had a piece of colourful paper.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Photo Details

@kali66 - Kali here is my response to your challenge, thanks, Delwyn
June 22nd, 2025  
Gosh olive oil, the expensive stuff haha. nicely done, glad you enjoyed
June 22nd, 2025  
