Previous
347 / 365
Oil and Water
My get pushed challenge this week was doing oil and water. I had fun with this challenge. I put water in a glass dish, then dropped in some olive oil droplets. Underneath the dish I had a piece of colourful paper.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
oil-and-water
,
get-pushed-672
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@kali66
- Kali here is my response to your challenge, thanks, Delwyn
June 22nd, 2025
kali
ace
Gosh olive oil, the expensive stuff haha. nicely done, glad you enjoyed
June 22nd, 2025
