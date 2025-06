Lights and reflections

I have only just realised that I haven't posted my image for last weeks get pushed challenge! My challenge was to think pink and blue. When I first saw this I was thinking a lovely pink and blue sky during sunrise, however, the weather this week has been wet and cloudy all week. I decided therefore to use this image from last weekend's Matariki celebrations and a light show in town that I visited quickly, with this image from under a bridge with laser lights and reflections in the water.