Making a spectacle of himself by dkbarnett
350 / 365

Making a spectacle of himself

A rather unusual piece of garden art my husband has commissioned for himself. My get pushed challenge this week is to do a photograph exploring opposites. Well the opposites here are definitely big and little!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Delwyn Barnett ace
@allsop Andrew-Bede Allsop
Another photograph in response to your challenge.
July 6th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
😂 love it! Is he an optician by any chance? My father was and he would have loved this
July 6th, 2025  
