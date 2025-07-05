Sign up
350 / 365
Making a spectacle of himself
A rather unusual piece of garden art my husband has commissioned for himself. My get pushed challenge this week is to do a photograph exploring opposites. Well the opposites here are definitely big and little!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
95% complete
ace
@allsop
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Another photograph in response to your challenge.
July 6th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
😂 love it! Is he an optician by any chance? My father was and he would have loved this
July 6th, 2025
