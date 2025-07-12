Previous
Off the Grid by dkbarnett
351 / 365

Off the Grid

My get pushed challenge this week was 'off the grid' and to understand this how I wanted. This photograph is a bit tongue in cheek, as I am aware that 'off the grid' means to be disconnect from any public utilities, it also means to be socially disconnected and without connection to the outside world. However, grid is also a framework of spaced bars that are parallel to or across each other. Where I am living at present is in the middle of our town so definitely not 'off the grid'. However, we have been having very stormy weather lately and I noticed this caution notice has come 'off the grid'!
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Mats @matsonnestam - my response to your challenge Mats - probably not quite what you expected.
July 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A great interpretation
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact