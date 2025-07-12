Off the Grid

My get pushed challenge this week was 'off the grid' and to understand this how I wanted. This photograph is a bit tongue in cheek, as I am aware that 'off the grid' means to be disconnect from any public utilities, it also means to be socially disconnected and without connection to the outside world. However, grid is also a framework of spaced bars that are parallel to or across each other. Where I am living at present is in the middle of our town so definitely not 'off the grid'. However, we have been having very stormy weather lately and I noticed this caution notice has come 'off the grid'!