Palestinian Protest by dkbarnett
352 / 365

Palestinian Protest

There happened to be a protest yesterday while I was out shopping. I like the way the flags were waving around. My challenge this week was ICM.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Delwyn Barnett ace
@aecasey - another for your challenge.
July 27th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great movement.
July 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to be able to still recognise the sc.
July 27th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Great shot
Loooks like there were a mix of flags there
July 27th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the swirling flags.
July 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Floaty flags!
July 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think the motion captures the feeling of protest and agitation.
July 27th, 2025  
Rick ace
Nice.
July 28th, 2025  
Diane ace
Another good ICM.
July 28th, 2025  
