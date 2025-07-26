Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
352 / 365
Palestinian Protest
There happened to be a protest yesterday while I was out shopping. I like the way the flags were waving around. My challenge this week was ICM.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2729
photos
110
followers
106
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Latest from all albums
347
348
349
350
351
1617
352
641
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th July 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flags
,
protest
,
icm
,
city-square
,
get-pushed-677
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@aecasey
- another for your challenge.
July 27th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great movement.
July 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to be able to still recognise the sc.
July 27th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Great shot
Loooks like there were a mix of flags there
July 27th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the swirling flags.
July 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Floaty flags!
July 27th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think the motion captures the feeling of protest and agitation.
July 27th, 2025
Rick
ace
Nice.
July 28th, 2025
Diane
ace
Another good ICM.
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Loooks like there were a mix of flags there