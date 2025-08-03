Previous
Yellow / purple by dkbarnett
353 / 365

Yellow / purple

My get pushed challenge this week was to do 'opposites'. Here I have chosen to photograph a daffodil out of my garden with a purple background, these colours being opposite on the colour wheel.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Delwyn Barnett

@annied here is my response to your challenge.
August 3rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a terrific choice - such a wonderful contrast.
August 3rd, 2025  
