Previous
353 / 365
Yellow / purple
My get pushed challenge this week was to do 'opposites'. Here I have chosen to photograph a daffodil out of my garden with a purple background, these colours being opposite on the colour wheel.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2730
photos
110
followers
106
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Latest from all albums
348
349
350
351
1617
352
641
353
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd August 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
colour
,
opposites
,
get-pushed-678
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@annied
here is my response to your challenge.
August 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a terrific choice - such a wonderful contrast.
August 3rd, 2025
