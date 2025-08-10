Previous
My get pushed challenge this week was to do something with a keepsake. This was a little bit tricky as we are away from home at the moment and I didn't have anything at all with me that I could remotely consider a keepsake. However, I decided that I would photograph my husband's favourite pen. He always carries this with him and I am sure he would like to think that it could be a keepsake eventually for one of his own children. When I photographed it with my 80 mm macro lens, I was quite astonished as to how battered it actually is.
@ankers70 Here is my attempt for your challenge Suzanne.
August 10th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What a great response. I think my challenge is well and truly met!
August 10th, 2025  
