359 / 365
359 / 365
Storm clouds over the ranges
My get pushed challenge this week was to do an image using the rule of odds. I thought this image worked. I loved the dark clouds over the ranges, but especially liked the three power lines and the three power poles as part of the image.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
0
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
,
storm
,
power-lines
,
power-poles
,
get-pushed-682
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@annied
I hope you like this image for your challenge Annie. Thanks.
August 31st, 2025
Annie D
ace
@dkbarnett
Great composition Delwyn
August 31st, 2025
