Amisfield by dkbarnett
Amisfield

My get pushed challenge last week was make a food collage for bld challenge. This was actually supposed to have been done by last Wednesday, however, I thought I would do a late one just for the get pushed challenge. The reason for this was on Thursday we were lucky enough to have lunch at Amisfield. This restaurant has recently made #3 in the world. It is a real experience and such a treat. Our list of courses are: green bone, baby paua, eel on vogels, pumpkin flower, truffle brioche, blue cod with whitebait, red deer, jus, kawakawa and spiker antler, blood caramel.
Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
@mcsiegle - I forgot to upload this last night Mary.
September 15th, 2025  
