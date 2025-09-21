Sign up
Previous
363 / 365
Shell shapes
I love the spiral shape of these small sea shells. My get pushed challenge this week was to do a high key image.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
21st September 2025 10:04pm
Tags
shells
,
high-key
,
get-pushed-685
Delwyn Barnett
@mcsiegle
- here is my response to your challenge Mary. Left to the last minute - plus doing it after dark which isn't helpful!!
September 21st, 2025
