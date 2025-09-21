Previous
Shell shapes by dkbarnett
363 / 365

Shell shapes

I love the spiral shape of these small sea shells. My get pushed challenge this week was to do a high key image.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@mcsiegle - here is my response to your challenge Mary. Left to the last minute - plus doing it after dark which isn't helpful!!
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact