Previous
364 / 365
Beerly Interesting
My get pushed challenge was to find some interesting signs to photograph. I found this harder than expected. Probably partly because I left this to the last minute again. However, tonight I found these steps with words promoting beer.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th September 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beer
,
advertising
,
mission-bay
,
get-pushed-686
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@kali66
- here is my response to your challenge Kali
September 28th, 2025
