Beerly Interesting by dkbarnett
364 / 365

Beerly Interesting

My get pushed challenge was to find some interesting signs to photograph. I found this harder than expected. Probably partly because I left this to the last minute again. However, tonight I found these steps with words promoting beer.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
99% complete

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@kali66 - here is my response to your challenge Kali
September 28th, 2025  
