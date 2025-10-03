Previous
Poor Knights Lily by dkbarnett
Poor Knights Lily

My get pushed challenge this week was to capture the season. These are one of my favourite flowers of spring - the Poor Knights Lilies.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Delwyn Barnett
@la_photographic - here is another photo for your challenge Laura.
October 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Love in the rain.
October 5th, 2025  
