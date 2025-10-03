Sign up
Photo 365
Poor Knights Lily
My get pushed challenge this week was to capture the season. These are one of my favourite flowers of spring - the Poor Knights Lilies.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2743
photos
109
followers
105
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd October 2025 12:19pm
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
poor-knights-lily
,
get-pushed-687
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
- here is another photo for your challenge Laura.
October 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Love in the rain.
October 5th, 2025
