Photo 368
Aroha Atu Aroha Mai Ataahua Taupo
My get pushed challenge this week was to do a six word story challenge. This is a double exposure of signage on the lake walkway and the lake. Translation - love you, love you, beautiful Taupo.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
lake
,
double-exposure
,
lake-taupo
,
sixws-160
,
get-pushed-691
