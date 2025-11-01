Previous
Aroha Atu Aroha Mai Ataahua Taupo by dkbarnett
Photo 368

Aroha Atu Aroha Mai Ataahua Taupo

My get pushed challenge this week was to do a six word story challenge. This is a double exposure of signage on the lake walkway and the lake. Translation - love you, love you, beautiful Taupo.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
