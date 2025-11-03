Previous
Ice cube by dkbarnett
Ice cube

My get pushed challenge this week was to do something on ice. I had already purchased a couple of ice cube shapes and we had fun making ice cubes, then taking these outside for some photography.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Delwyn Barnett

@northy - my photograph for your challenge.
November 9th, 2025  
Oh my! This is lovely! Well done!
November 9th, 2025  
