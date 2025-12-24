Previous
Next
Games by dkbarnett
Photo 374

Games

My get pushed challenge this week was to use words from this week's December words. My word here was 'Games'. Fun and games for Christmas.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic Here you are Laura - a few pics from your challenge.
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks fun.
December 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Growing up Delwyn!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact