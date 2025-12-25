Previous
Resting by dkbarnett
Photo 375

Resting

My get pushed challenge this week was to use words from this week's December words. My word here was 'Resting'. A bit of time out from Christmas festivities.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute gathering.
December 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Aw how lovely & all quite near in age….that must be fun!
December 28th, 2025  
