Photo 376
Colourful
My get pushed challenge this week was to use words from this week's December words. My word here was 'colourful'. Colourful chairs outside the store at Opua.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
27th December 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
furniture
,
get-pushed-699
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
December 28th, 2025
