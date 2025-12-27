Previous
Leisure by dkbarnett
Photo 377

Leisure

My get pushed challenge this week was to use words from this week's December words. My word here was 'Leisure'. A leisurely walk around the track to English Bay.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic
December 28th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Great place to walk!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact