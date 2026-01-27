Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Yellow scaffolding
My get pushed challenge this week was perspective. When I saw this scaffolding, it was actually the colour that drew my attention to it. Then I realised that it actually fitted quite nicely with the get pushed challenge.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
7
7
2
2
1
1
Album
Challenges
X-T5
X-T5
Taken
27th January 2026 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
perspective
,
pathway
,
get-pushed-704
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@farmreporter
- my response to your challenge Wendy.
February 1st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful Iines and colours.
February 1st, 2026
