Yellow scaffolding by dkbarnett
Photo 381

Yellow scaffolding

My get pushed challenge this week was perspective. When I saw this scaffolding, it was actually the colour that drew my attention to it. Then I realised that it actually fitted quite nicely with the get pushed challenge.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
104% complete

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@farmreporter - my response to your challenge Wendy.
February 1st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful Iines and colours.
February 1st, 2026  
