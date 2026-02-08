Previous
Sun and shadows by dkbarnett
Photo 382

Sun and shadows

My get pushed challenge this week was to do some black and white entries for Flash of Red. Something with shadows and/or lots of contrast maybe.

This is a bush scene with late afternoon sun casting tree shadows onto the path.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace

@spanishliz - another photo for your get pushed challenge Liz.
February 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact