Yesteryear by dkbarnett
Photo 385

Yesteryear

We spent the weekend at Napier during their Art Deco Festival. Such super fun it was too. This was a street scene. I had a get pushed challenge to do February Words. This one could fit 'retro' and 'people'
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@matsonnestam
We have had a great weekend away, so have put a few photos in for the challenge you set me Mats.
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great outfits.
February 22nd, 2026  
