Photo 385
Yesteryear
We spent the weekend at Napier during their Art Deco Festival. Such super fun it was too. This was a street scene. I had a get pushed challenge to do February Words. This one could fit 'retro' and 'people'
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2768
photos
108
followers
103
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
21st February 2026 10:28am
Tags
art-deco
,
napier
,
get-pushed-707
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@matsonnestam
We have had a great weekend away, so have put a few photos in for the challenge you set me Mats.
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great outfits.
February 22nd, 2026
