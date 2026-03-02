Previous
We are currently staying at our son's place. Due to a renovation we still can't get back to our own place and it is likely to still be several weeks away. My get pushed challenge last week was to do a blue hour photo - or golden hour if that worked better. I should have done this as soon as possible because for the last few days I have been very committed looking after grandchildren and haven't been able to get out at night (or early morning). I have had to resort to a golden hour photograph of our son's garden this morning.
@kali I was looking forward to getting out and taking a blue hour photo, but unfortunately things got in the way.
March 2nd, 2026  
