Still life with goat skull

My get pushed challenge this week was the following:



The basis of this challenge is that you Get It Right in Camera .

No straightening horizons, no highlighting shadows, no sharpening contrasts. In fact No Post Processing!!



The theme for this challenge is Still Life. This gives opportunities to get your lighting spot on, balance your composition and be creative with depth of field.



This was a good challenge for me because I do tend to rely on post editing to fix any issues. Here I really had to think about the composition and any of those distractions that are so easy to photoshop out of the image. To make it easier, I went simple with an old law book and a goat skull. The goat skull means a lot to me because I found it during an Outward Bound solo expedition, where I was camping by myself in the bush.



