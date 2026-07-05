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City bus by dkbarnett
Photo 409

City bus

My get pushed challenge this week was to capture movement. We arrived in Wellington tonight for a five day stay - mostly to watch our grandson play in a cricket tournament. After we settled in I thought a panning shot could denote movement.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
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Delwyn Barnett ace
@la_photographic - here is my response to your challenge Laura
July 5th, 2026  
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