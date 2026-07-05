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Previous
Photo 409
City bus
My get pushed challenge this week was to capture movement. We arrived in Wellington tonight for a five day stay - mostly to watch our grandson play in a cricket tournament. After we settled in I thought a panning shot could denote movement.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
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Challenges
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X-T5
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5th July 2026 7:31pm
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Delwyn Barnett
ace
@la_photographic
- here is my response to your challenge Laura
July 5th, 2026
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