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Previous
Photo 412
Snow drop
My get pushed challenge this week was to take and invert a black and white image. This is a humble snow drop.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
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2
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Challenges
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X-T5
Taken
23rd July 2026 2:53pm
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black&white
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invert
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snow-drop
,
get-pushed-729
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@aecasey
- here we are April - a response to your challenge
July 26th, 2026
Annie D
ace
beautifully done Delwyn
July 26th, 2026
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