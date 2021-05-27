Sign up
Photo 375
Into the light
I liked this couple silhouetted against the light window ...
27th May 2021
27th May 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
1011
photos
54
followers
79
following
103% complete
View this month »
Tags
black&white
