Little Red Tug by dkbarnett
Photo 377

Little Red Tug

I took this photo last Sunday, but haven't been able to much in the way of photos since then. This is an early morning photo - I liked the reflections and the colour of the boat. This is in the Wynyard Quarter, Auckland City.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Delwyn Barnett

