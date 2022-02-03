Sign up
Photo 380
Adrenalin Park #2
@365jgh
asked if my son made it across. I thought I would post my next photo.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1262
photos
72
followers
96
following
104% complete
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
380
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd February 2022 12:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
fun
,
park
,
play
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@365jgh
here is your answer!! 😁 Although he did tell me he piked because his daughter was in the way!
February 6th, 2022
