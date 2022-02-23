Sign up
Photo 386
Moving the sheep
On one of the 4WD trails we took on day four we came across this mob of sheep moving in the same direction as us. As well as the shepherd in the truck, there were five dogs. So good watching them work.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
dogs
,
sheep
,
4wd
,
ute
