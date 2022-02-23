Previous
Moving the sheep by dkbarnett
Photo 386

Moving the sheep

On one of the 4WD trails we took on day four we came across this mob of sheep moving in the same direction as us. As well as the shepherd in the truck, there were five dogs. So good watching them work.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
