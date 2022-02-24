Sign up
Photo 387
Benmore Dam
The other side of the hill was clear and lovely. Here is a distant view of the Benmore Dam on the Waitaki River.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Tags
dam
,
4wd
,
benmore
