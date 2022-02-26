Sign up
Photo 389
Caravan Crib
In the North Island we call them baches, in the South Island they call them cribs. This is a caravan crib! Held down by ropes - even though it is sheltered between these rocks.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th February 2022 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
dam
,
central
,
caravan
,
4wd
,
otago
,
tors
,
poolburn
julia
ace
Poolburn is such a cool place.. love to go back one day..
March 8th, 2022
Helen Westerbeke
love it!
March 8th, 2022
