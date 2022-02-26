Previous
Caravan Crib by dkbarnett
Photo 389

Caravan Crib

In the North Island we call them baches, in the South Island they call them cribs. This is a caravan crib! Held down by ropes - even though it is sheltered between these rocks.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

julia ace
Poolburn is such a cool place.. love to go back one day..
March 8th, 2022  
Helen Westerbeke
love it!
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
