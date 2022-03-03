Sign up
Photo 393
A quiet read
In the centre of Queenstown I spied this woman sitting quietly and reading. I liked the outline of light on her arm and hat.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd March 2022 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
hat
,
portrait
