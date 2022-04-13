Sign up
Photo 404
Lone sheep
We saw many sheep on our trip of course, in the high country stations, but I really loved this lone sheep. This was day 5 of our 4WD trip.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th April 2022 9:51am
Tags
sheep
,
central
,
4wd
,
otago
