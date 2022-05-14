Sign up
Photo 412
Golden Bay
It is easy to see where Golden Bay gets its name from - the sandy beaches are a lovely gold colour. This contrasts nicely with the turquoise colour of the water. At home in Taranaki the sand is black so this was a real treat to see.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1422
photos
75
followers
99
following
112% complete
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
411
875
412
876
877
131
132
133
Views
4
Album
Other
Camera
X-H1
Taken
14th May 2022 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sand
,
golden
,
beach
