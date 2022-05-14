Previous
Golden Bay by dkbarnett
Photo 412

Golden Bay

It is easy to see where Golden Bay gets its name from - the sandy beaches are a lovely gold colour. This contrasts nicely with the turquoise colour of the water. At home in Taranaki the sand is black so this was a real treat to see.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Delwyn Barnett

