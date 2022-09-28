Sign up
Photo 432
A bug
Someone found this cute looking bug on the beach. Unfortunately it was dead, but that did make it easier to take a photo of!
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
156
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th September 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bug
,
fiordland
